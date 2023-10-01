Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 583 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.