Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $307.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,625. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

