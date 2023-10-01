Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys 29,326 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 292,913 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,086,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,954,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.79. 1,045,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.