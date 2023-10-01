Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

CMCSA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 15,136,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

