Beacon Financial Group Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

APD stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.40. 695,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.