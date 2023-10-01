Beacon Financial Group Has $1.27 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Ingredion by 8.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.8 %

INGR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 376,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

