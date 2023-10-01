Beacon Financial Group Has $1.15 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

