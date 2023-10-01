Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.87. 5,034,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

