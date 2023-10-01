Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.85 and a one year high of $570.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

