iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day moving average is $262.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

