Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,324 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $112.96. 2,376,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

