Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 257 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.