Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,935 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 999,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,064,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

