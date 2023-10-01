Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 3,098 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

