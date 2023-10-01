Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,963,000 after purchasing an additional 140,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $202.02. The company had a trading volume of 717,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,216. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

