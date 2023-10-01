Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 776 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $1,394,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.6% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

