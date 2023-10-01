Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after buying an additional 134,693 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $392.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.