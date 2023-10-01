Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 225,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

