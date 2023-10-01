Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

