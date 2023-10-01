Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,330,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

