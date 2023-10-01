RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 6,366,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,569. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

