Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 37,218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

