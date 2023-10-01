Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $848,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

