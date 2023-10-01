Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 409 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $377.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $333.66 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

