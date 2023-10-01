Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 5,866 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $18,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

DHR opened at $248.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average is $245.40. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $283.63.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

