Tower Bridge Advisors Buys New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,592,000. RTX comprises about 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

