Chicago Capital LLC Sells 64,176 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64,176 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

