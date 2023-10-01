Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.80.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

