Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 215 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

