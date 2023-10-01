Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. 13,488,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,379. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.85 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

