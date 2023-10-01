Chicago Capital LLC Has $48.72 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128,158 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.50.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Argus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

