American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.12.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.19. 3,579,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

