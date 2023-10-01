Well Done LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after acquiring an additional 348,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after acquiring an additional 81,702 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 1,778,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

