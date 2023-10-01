Chicago Capital LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %
T stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
