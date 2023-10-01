Well Done LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 3,542,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

