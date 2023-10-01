DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

