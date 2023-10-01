Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 166,972 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,513,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.