Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,692 shares of company stock worth $6,198,909 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $154.26. The company has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

