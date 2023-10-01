Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 719 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $21,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

