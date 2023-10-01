Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in ASML were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.66. 1,017,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,949. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $648.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.