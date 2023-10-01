Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Honda Motor stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

