9,866 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.