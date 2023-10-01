Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $176.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,689,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,782,736. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

