apricus wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

apricus wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,163,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

