Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Cut by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 22.6% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 0.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.9% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 14.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 92,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $49.40. 2,213,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,796. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

