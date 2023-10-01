Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,929.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 81,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $506.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

