Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 9.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $74,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

