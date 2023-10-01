International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

