Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 842,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,116. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

