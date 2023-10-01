SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

EDIV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,176. The company has a market cap of $235.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

